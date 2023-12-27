Tusker Succumbs To Bullet Injuries after 3 Days Of Treatment In Nayagarh Forest

Nayagarh: An elephant, wounded by a bullet shot by a poacher in the Ranpur Forest Range of Nayagarh district, succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday night.

The elephant was tranquilized and operated upon by a team of veterinary doctors from Nandankanan Zoo but its condition did not improve. The injured tusker was unable to get up from the spot owing to leg injuries.

The Forest Department tried to lift the elephant with the help of a JCB machine but it stopped eating anything for the last two days.