Election Commission makes public new electoral bonds data

New Delhi: The Election Commission released new data regarding electoral bonds purchased by individuals and redeemed by political parties on its website on Sunday.

The information was recently received by the EC in digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court.

Political parties had filed data on electoral bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court’s interim order on April 12, 2019.

The data received from the political parties was deposited in the SC without opening the sealed covers.

In pursuance of the top court’s order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court returned physical copies along with a digitised record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover.

This data was uploaded by the ECI on Sunday.

Earlier, in compliance of the apex court’s directions, contained in its order dated February 15 and March 11, 2024, the ECI has already uploaded data on electoral bonds as provided by the State Bank of India.