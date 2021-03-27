India might experience deadly heat wave in coming decades

New Delhi: Heat waves is going to be commonplace in South Asian countries, including India, in the coming decades, according to a new study.

Scientists said an increase in temperature can create unsafe labour conditions in major crop producing states of India like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In the study, the researchers used climate simulations and projections of future population growth to estimate the number of people who will experience dangerous levels of heat stress in South Asia at global warming levels of 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

While the planet has warmed by 1 degree Celsius since the start of the Industrial Revolution, it may reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2040, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.