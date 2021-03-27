Lawyer’s Son Thrashed To Death After Being Caught While Stealing

Balasore: A youth was thrashed to death by the locals at Gunduripada under Sadar block in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Swabhiman Sagar Jyoti Behera (22), son of a lawyer.

Reportedly, Swabhiman along with his two associates allegedly went to steal at a house when the occupants of the residence woke up. While Swabhiman’s associates managed to escape from the spot, villagers nabbed Swabhiman and thrashed him to death.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to Balasore hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, police force has been deployed to maintain law & order here.