Man On Run After Strangulating Wife To Death In Bolangir

Bolangir: A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death over an argument at Sansa village under Agalpur block in Balangir district late last night.

The deceased woman was identified as Dasami Sahu from the same village

According to sources, it is being suspected that the accused, Sudam, engaged in an altercation with his wife following which he chocked Dasami in a fit of rage. The woman died on the spot. However, fearing arrest, Sudam also fled away after committing the crime.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A probe has been launched into the case and a search to nab the absconding husband is underway, sources said.