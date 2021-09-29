Global Covid-19 Caseload Surges 232.7 Million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 232.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.76 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.14 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 232,723,959 and 4,764,232 respectively, while the total vaccine doses administered were 6,149,729,669.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 43,225,044 and 692,547 respectively, according to the CSSE.