India Hits Out At Shehbaz Sharif Amid Row Over Nupur Sharma’s Comment

New Delhi: Hours after the Pakistani Prime Minister alleged that the current Indian government was “trampling” religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims, India on Monday hit out at Shehbaz Sharif.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the “absurdity” of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone.

“The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan,” Bagchi said.

He added that the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions and said, “This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour.”

“We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India,” Bagchi said in a statement.

The remarks came after Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “hurtful” remarks by BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the prophet of Islam.

“I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH),” Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

“Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme,” he said.

“All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned what he called “completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet.”

“Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India,” he tweeted.

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office condemned “in the strongest possible terms, the highly derogatory remarks” by the two BJP leaders and said the “totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world.”

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks, it added.

“India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said on Monday that it has summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.