Brown Sugar Trade Flourishing In City Outskirts! Two Drugs Peddlers Held In Khordha

Khordha: Khordha Model Police Station personnel have arrested two persons involved in smuggling brown sugar and seized 100 grams of the contraband worth Rs 10 lakhs from them on Monday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the brown sugar trade, a team was formed as per the direction of Khordha SP Siddharth Kataria, under the supervision of Khordha SDPO In Charge Sujit Kumar Panda and Khordha Deputy SP In Charge Sanjaya Kumar Pattnaik.

At around 12.25 PM today, the police team led by SI Sukanta Dalai and special squad sleuths conducted a raid in front of the Forest Colony near Bishnupriya Medical store and apprehended two persons, identified as Debabrat Mishra (40) and Papu alias Amaresh Behera (27), while they were selling the brown sugar in their house.

During the raid, 100 gms of brown sugar worth around Rs 10 lakh, cash of around Rs 1.6 lakh, and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession. During preliminary verification, it was ascertained that they both have been distributing the brown sugar in the area.

Earlier today, the STF busted a brown sugar racket near AIIMS Bhubaneswar. While 2.058 kg brown sugar worth nearly Rs 2.05 crore was seized, three peddlers, identified as Bhagirathi Bhatt, Biswajit Nayak and Chandan Mallik were arrested.

It may be mentioned here that the personnel of Khordha Model Police Station had seized brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakhs and arrested two smugglers in front of Anlei Temple within limits on 28th May 2022. Earlier, on the very same day, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch had seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore in the Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar.

