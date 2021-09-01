India Clocks 41,965 Fresh Covid Cases, 460 Deaths in 24 Hrs

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 41,965 fresh Covid cases and 460 deaths, as per Health Ministry’s data.

Active caseload in the country is 3,78,181 now. The total vaccination coverage stands at 65,41,13,508, with 1,33,18,718 doses having been administered in 24 hours.

As per data:

Total cases: 3,28,10,845

Active cases: 3,78,181

Total recoveries: 3,19,93,644

Death toll: 4,39,020

Total vaccination: 65,41,13,508 (1,33,18,718 in last 24 hours)

According to provisional data, India on Tuesday administered over 1.25 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the highest so far in a single day. This is the second time in five days that the country has crossed the 1-crore milestone in vaccination. With the record inoculation, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage also crossed 65 crore. As many as 50 crore have been administered with the first dose.