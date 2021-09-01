Happy Birthday Jungkook! BTS Golden Maknae composes live songs on VLIVE, gives another mini-concert to ARMYs

Seoul: BTS member and handsome hunk Jungkook, who is celebrating his birthday today (September 1) has made ARMY delighted as he composed songs live for them.

A day before, he shared a pic of himself and told fans to drop him birthday messages as he wrote, “ARMY, you’re doing well right? Everyone, it’s my birthday soon, and so..! If there was something you’d wanted to say to me, please leave it below!” While his message confused ARMY, he clarified and messaged, “Everyone, it’s not quite my birthday yet… lol..you guys, you need to understand what I’m trying to say..! hehe…I meant I want you to write anything you’ve ever wanted to say to me, regardless of my birthday in a few sentences ‘like lyrics’ hehe.”

The song was like, “For every day, I miss you / For every hour, I need you / For every minute, I feel you / For every second, I want you / In the darkness late at night, I lay awake thinking there’s no hope in sight / Suddenly in the distance shining like a purple light / You turn around and smile so bright / Reaching out you take my hand and from then / I know everything will be alright / Surely someday, the dark clouds will clear / the rainbow appear, and the sunlight greet me / All your smiles, all your words, all those of yours that make me laugh (ARMY).”

JK also give the audience another mini concert by singing hits sung by his band and other international artists.

hobi blew out the candles with jungkook this is so devastating🥺 pic.twitter.com/e9ojnyeyJs — hourly hopekook (@hourlyhk) August 31, 2021

never thought this day would come. Jungkook, singing Paradise by BTS live. pic.twitter.com/L6Frfr6uOZ — lex⁷ (@prodK0YA) August 31, 2021

🎵 For every day, I miss you

For every hour, I need you

For every minute, I feel you

For every second, I want you 🎵pic.twitter.com/u3PgZGKvdU — wisha 🐰🎂 (@doyou__bangtan) August 31, 2021

BTS Jungkook Turns Witty On Weverse; Army Gear Up For Golden Maknae’s Birthday

BTS Jungkook’s “V-Live” Gives Viewers Mini-Concert Vibes In Pajamas