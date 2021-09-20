India As The Largest Democracy Must Set Example Through Its Parliament & Legislatures: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today observed that as the largest democracy in the world, India’s Parliament and legislatures should set an example to others.

Interacting with students pursuing a one-year diploma course in Political Leadership and Governance from ‘The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda’ at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas in Delhi, he stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary democracy and deepen the processes for good governance as the country celebrates 75 years of our Independence.

The Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha expressed his concern over frequent disruptions in Parliament and state legislatures. He added that such dysfunctional legislatures strike at the root of the principle of parliamentary democracy.

Pointing out that Parliamentarians and legislators have every right to criticize the government, the Vice President stressed that they should never cross the Lakshman Rekha of ‘decency, decorum and dignity’ while making a point.

He reiterated that people must select and elect their representatives on the basis of four all-important qualities or Cs—Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity. “Unfortunately, our electoral system is getting vitiated with the replacement of these 4Cs by another set of undesirable 4 Cs— caste, community, cash and criminality”, he added.

Naidu said he had always wanted youth to not only take active interest in politics, but to join politics with enthusiasm and serve people with sincerity, discipline and dedication. He stressed that ideal behaviour is more important than ideology. He said, unfortunately, there has been a sharp erosion of values and standards over the years in all fields, including politics. “The time has come to cleanse the system of various ills that are plaguing it and promote high ethical and moral standards in all walks of life”.

Expressing himself against populist policies, Naidu said marginalized and needy sections should be empowered through education, skills and livelihood opportunities.

Referring to India’s demographic advantage with 65 percent of the country’s population below the age of 35 years, the Vice President called for fully leveraging the potential of a young nation to fast-track development and build a resurgent New India. Effective leadership is an indispensable requirement in every field for India to scale greater heights in the coming years, he told the students.

Advising the students to never remain complacent with the status quo, Shri Naidu asked them to work untiringly with single-minded devotion towards achieving their goals and objectives. Observing that it was important to set the bar high to achieve excellence, he referred to the famous quote of Swami Vivekananda: Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached’.

Advising the students to always tread on the righteous path, he asked them to act as harbingers of widespread social change. “You should work with dedication towards eradicating social evils like gender discrimination, casteism, corruption, atrocities on women and illiteracy, among others”, he added.

The Vice President also advised the students to develop a healthy lifestyle. He told them to maintain physical fitness and follow healthy food habits suited for Indian climatic conditions.

Shri Naidu also urged the students to be proficient in their respective mother tongues, respect their gurus and parents and to always remain empathetic and caring towards others, especially the needy and vulnerable. “Ours is one of the oldest civilizations and the philosophy of share and care is at the core of Indian culture”, he told them.