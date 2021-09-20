Sonu Sood Releases Statement After Tax Raids, Says Time Will Tell My Side Of Story

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood on Monday released a statement on social media after IT department’s raid at his Mumbai home and offices.

The ‘Dabangg’ star, on Monday, posted a statement on his social media handles, which read: ” You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for live. My journey continues. ”

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

The department carried out marathon searches at the actor’s premises for three consecutive days last week, suspecting huge tax evasion.

Later, in an official statement, the Income Tax Department, without naming him, has said that Sood evaded tax worth Rs 20 crore so far, besides listing other alleged wrongdoings emerging in its continuing probe.