India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 80.85 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 37,78,296 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 Cr (80,85,68,144) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 79,78,302 sessions.

The recovery of 43,938 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,15,105.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.72%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 85 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 30,256 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 3,18,181. Active cases presently constitute 0.95% of the country’s total positive cases.