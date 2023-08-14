Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express gets Tejas rakes; Second Vande Bharat for Odisha soon

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inaugurated Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes.

Besides, Vaishnaw announced that second Vandhe Bharat Express will roll soon in the state. The Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to run from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar. The route chart for the second Vande Bharat has been finalised and it will cover Rourkela, Sundargarh, Talcher and Angul.

On May 19, Prime Minister had virtually flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express that now connects Puri to West Bengal’s Howrah.