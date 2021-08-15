Independence Day 2021: PM Modi Now Calls For ‘Sabka Prayas’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 75th year of Independence from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Sunday as he laid out the roadmap for his government for the next two years and called on Indians to participate in “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Pitching for a “100 per cent India”, PM Modi said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century. He added, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas is very important for the achievement of all our goals.”

“Now we have to move towards making 100 per cent efforts. We have to make sure that 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of households have a bank account, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and 100 per cent of eligible people should have a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi said as he delivered his customary address to the nation.