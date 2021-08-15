OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Know Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for Revenue Inspector exam on its official website.

The Provisional Admission letters, containing intimation about the date, time and venue for the written examination has been uploaded on the Commission’s website – www.osssc.gov.in.

Each eligible applicant will have to download his/her Admission Letter by using their User ID & Password before the date of examination by visiting the Commission’s website and clicking on the “Download Admission Letter” option under the Applicant Menu.

The OSSSC department has scheduled the RI Exam for 29th August 2021 in the 1st & 2nd sitting. The exam will be held in two shifts. First 10:00 to 12:00, and second shift from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam will be of two hours duration.

The written test for the RI will be conducted at all district headquarters of Odisha State. The OSSSC had invited applications for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector in District Cadre on 586 posts.