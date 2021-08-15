Odisha CM Announces Smart Health Card For 3.5 Crore People On Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: In his Independence Day speech at the Unit III Exhibition Ground here on August 15, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on the people to pledge to raise the pride and honour of India and Odisha to new heights.

Patnaik announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). He said, The move will usher in a new era in state’s health sector”.

“People of Odisha are my family. The news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore I decided that this type of distress must go. People should get hassle free quality treatment at best available health care facilities. So, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was redesigned to provide Smart Health Cards to people that will work as debit cards for a certain amount.”

The main features of this new provision are:

3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families will get this Smart Health Card;

Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such Smart Health Cards;

This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase wise;

Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antodaya beneficiaries will get this card;

Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year; and

The beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.

“It will go a long way in strengthening health security of people of Odisha,” Naveen added.

The Chief Minister said the initiative will transform health service delivery system and create history in the health sector of the country.

Prior to the announcement, Patnaik unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.