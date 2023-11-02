IND vs SL, ODI World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs, qualify for semis

The Indian cricket team outclassed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the ODI World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. With this win, the India became the first team to secure a place in the semi-finals of the mega cricket event.

The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job as they restricted the Island nation to just 55 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami gave India a stellar start, reducing Sri Lanka to 14/6 in 358-chase at Wankhede on Friday.

Bumrah scoped the wicket on the first ball while Siraj also joined the party, doing the same in the following over, before adding a second three balls later. He then scalped the wicket of Kusal Mendis in the next over. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul.

For India, Siraj and Shami picked up three and five wickets respectively. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well by taking a wicket each.

Earlier, on the back of the half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team ended up putting in a daunting total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Post the departure of Rohit Sharma who was cleaned up early in the first over by Dilshan Madushanka, Kohli and Gill revived the innings, racking up their respective half-centuries. They ended up adding 189 runs for the second wicket. It was Madushanka who broke the partnership as he picked up the wickets of set batters. Shreyas Iyer then came in and went on to blast a 56-ball 82, ensuring India crossed 300 and a handy batting from Ravindra Jadeja in the end took the score over 350.

In reply, the Sri Lankan batters showed a poor batting display with Kasun Rajitha being the highest run maker, hitting 14 runs. The Sri Lankan batters looked clueless as they completely failed ind decoding the Indian bowlers.