IND vs SA: Jadeja, Kohli star as India beat South Africa by 243 runs, 8th Straight Win in World Cup 2023

Team India registered their 8th consecutive win in the ODI World Cup 2023 today by defeating South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata.

While Ravindra Jadeja sizzled under the lights to garner a splendid five-wicket haul, Kuldeep Yadav wrapped things up with a beauty as India restricted South Africa to 83.

Virat Kohli gave his fans a perfect birthday treat when he finally smashed his 49th ODI hundred in Kolkata and took home the Player Of The Match title

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India while right-handed Lungi Ngidi started the proceedings for the Proteas.

India and South Africa World Cup squads:

India: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.