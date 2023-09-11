IND vs PAK: Match Interrupted Due To Rain; Pakistan At 44/2 In 357 Chase

The Asia Cup Super 4 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan Rain again came to a halt after rain lashed the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The interruption happened after 11 overs of Pakistan’s chase. Pakistan had lost Babar Azam for 10 as they were at 44 for 2, chasing 357.

Hardik Pandya got the big fish out in his first over as Babar Azam departed for 10. The ball came in sharply there and Babar was left clueless. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a great delivery and Imam managed an outside edge which was caught at the slips by Subhman Gill.

Earlier, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 122 and KL Rahul’s 111 to post 356 on the board in Colombo on the Reserve Day.

As the match was interrupted due to rain after 11 overs in the chase, Pakistan will need 200 if it is a curtailed 20-over chase. They will need 237 to win in chase it’s a 25-over game. 267 will be needed by the Men in Green in case of a 30-over chase.