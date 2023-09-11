Actor Sunny Deol Takes Ailing Father Dharmendra To US For Treatment

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol has reportedly taken his father and veteran actor Dharmendra to the US for treatment. Father and son duo will be staying in the US for around 20 days, according to a report by India Today.

India Today quoted its source as saying, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been having health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to take his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol had an eventful year with their films Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Gadar 2 respectively getting audience love.

While Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s track in the Karan Johar directorial was applauded a lot, Sunny Deol’s film created box office tsunami and has collected Rs 515.03 Crore till now crossing the lifetime business of Baahubali2. The Anil Sharma directorial is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film till now.

Dharmendra had recently attended the success bash of ‘Gadar 2’ , which was also graced by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Others who attended the bash included Kartik Aaryan, couple Arpita and Aayush, brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johan, Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, father-son duo Boney and Arjun Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon amongst others.

During the same party, Shah Rukh and Sunny put aside their differences of 16 years and hugged it out. Sunny recently opened up about his fight with Shah Rukh on the sets of Dar and called the incident childish.

In a recent conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol said that they have moved past the fight. He said, ““Definitely, definitely. Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say ‘People, forget what happened in those days’. One understands such things should not have happened. It was ‘bachpana’ (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now).”