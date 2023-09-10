IND vs PAK I Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain Forces Match Into Reserve Day

IND vs PAK: With cricket fans expecting an action-packed Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India scored 147/2 against Pakistan before rain forced the Asia Cup Super 4 match into the reserve day.

Fine fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a positive start to the play and 24.1 overs of Indian innings were made possible. This essentially means that with a reserve day in place for the IND vs PAK fixture, the match will now resume tomorrow (Monday) at 03:00 pm (IST).

Also, no overs will be reduced and it remains a 50-overs-per-side contest. However, the weather report in Colombo for the reserve day also does not look too promising either with chances of rain even on Monday. Teams would be forced to share points in case rain comes back tomorrow.

The match will resume from that point (24.2 overs) with the two not-out batsmen—Virat Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17).