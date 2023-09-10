Shah Rukh Khan Thanks PM Modi For G20 Success

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt to congratulate PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi wrapped up the meeting on Sunday and India handed over the bloc presidency to Brazil. Hours after Narendra Modi shared a glimpse of the successful event, Shah Rukh praised the PM.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

PM Modi formally closed the summit by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil will take the bloc’s presidency on December 1. He said, “I want to congratulate Brazil’s president and my friend Lula da Silva, and hand over the presidency’s gavel to him.”

“Brazilian presidency of the G20 has three priorities – first, social inclusion and fight against hunger. Second, energy transition and sustainable development in its three aspects… Third, the reform of global governance institutions. All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto which says ‘building a fair world and a sustainable planet’. Two task forces will be created – global alliance against hunger and poverty and the global mobilisation against climate change,” President Lula said. PM Modi also proposed to hold a virtual session of G20 at the end of November.