IND vs NED, ODI World Cup: India sets a massive 411-run target for the Netherlands

While the nation celebrates the Festival of Lights, Diwali, the Indian batters put on a dominating display against the Netherlands on Sunday by scoring 410 runs in 50 overs.

Shreyas Iyer returned unbeaten with 128 runs in 94 deliveries while KL Rahul scored 102 in 64 balls. Rohil Sharma, Subhman Gill and Virat Kohli contributed 61, 51, and 51 respectively to take the total score to 410 in 50 overs.

After a couple of near-misses, Shreyas Iyer finally scored his maiden ODI Cricket World Cup century while KL Rahul nailed the ball around the park to bring up India’s fastest ODI Cricket World Cup century off just 62 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma became the 2nd player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 500 runs in multiple World Cups. The Indian skipper is also the first player to score 500 runs in back-to-back World Cups.

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the final Cricket World Cup 2023 group clash.