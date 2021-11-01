In Pics | Watch: ARMY Barely Survive as BTS Boys Turn Villains In 2022 Seasons Greetings Concept

Seoul: BTS are already peaking into 2022 with their latest Season’s Greetings. BTS’ Season’s Greetings is an annual event calender showcasing BTS photo shoots with various concepts each year.

For the upcoming year 2022, BTS are superstars turned villains. Each member potrays a villain and its uncanny how their potrayals of the characters somehow match some of their characters in some situations.

While RM is a mad scientist, Jin makes for a handsome hacker. Park Jimin comes as an alley cat who loves everything shiny. Kim Taehyung is the fate reader who believes in destiny. Jeon Jungkook is an Action Taker.