Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, Runner-Up Anjana Shajan Die In Road Mishap

Kochi: Former Miss Kerala and the runner-up died in a road mishap near Vaitila on Monday. The deceased were identified as Ansi Kabeer (25), Miss Kerala of 2019, and runner-up Dr. Anjana Shajan.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 1 am while they were heading towards Chalakudy from Kochi when the car in which they travelling lost control and overturned after hitting a bike.

Following this, two in the car and the motorist sustained injuries while Ansi and Anjana died on the spot. Muhammed Ashiq and Abdul Rehman who were also in the ill-fated car were immediately admitted to a private hospital. The condition of one is stated to be critical.