Chhattisgarh: 3 Women Maoists Killed In Encounter Near Dantewada

Raipur: At least three women Maoists, carrying Rs 15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

The slain militants have been identified as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti Nuppo. They were members of the Katalyan area committee of the Maoists.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team of District Reserve Guard launched a search operation when a gunfight took place in a forest between Adwal and Kunjeras villages under Katekalyan police station limits.

” We had information that Jagdish, a divisional committee member along with 15 others were camping in the area,” said Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava.

The gunfight lasted for about 20 minutes. “The Maoists were also mapping the area near a police camp in Chikpal, which was a major concern for us… We had information that Maoists were roaming around the camp for last few days,” said the senior officer.

A 12-bore gun, two countrymade revolvers, a muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices, wires, medicines, Maoist literature, and items of daily use were recovered from the gunfight site.

Police said a search operation near the gunfight scene was going on.