In pics: Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra’s first photos as husband and wife out

Udaipur: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are now husband and wife. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP married the Bollywood actress in a ceremony in Udaipur on September 24 which was attended by their family and close friends. Now, the couple’s first picture as husband and wife is out.

The photos give glimpses of Parineeti and Raghav’s jaimala and pheras as well as one in which he plants a kiss on her forehead. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew,” Parineeti wrote, referring to a post she shared after the engagement in May in which she revealed that she had known Raghav was “the one” over a fateful breakfast date. “Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs. Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now,” read Parineeti’s caption.

From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖 pic.twitter.com/M1xQ8BIHLt — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 25, 2023

The wedding festivities took place yesterday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. After Raghav’s sehrabandi at Lake Palace, the baaraat left for the wedding venue in curtained boats. A jaimala was followed by the pheras and then the vidaai.

Pre-wedding ceremonies included a haldi, mehendi and a 90s-themed sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Last week, an ardas and a Sufi night were held in New Delhi.