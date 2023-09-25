2 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Ganjam: Two persons were killed and three others were injured in a road mishap in Khallikot area of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

A truck, carrying edible oil from Palasa in Andhra Pradesh to Kolkata in West Bengal, skidded off the National Highway-16 and overturned after hitting a car and a bike at Haridamula under Khallikot police limits at around 8 pm today.

Truck driver Narasingh Rao (45) died on the spot. Bishnupriya Patra, who was riding pillion on the bike, met the same fate, sources said.

Bishnupriya’s brother CH Ramchandra Prusti, her son Ashutosh and truck helper Jayram sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

The injured were immediately rushed to Khallikot Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated, sources said.