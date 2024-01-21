I&B Ministry sets up Media Centre for coverage of consecration ceremony of Shri Ramlalla

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya tomorrow. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a Media Centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya Dham.

The Media Centre is spread over 13,000 square feet with the main campus measuring 40 meters in length and 25 meters in width, with 340 workstations and has the capacity of accommodating 1,000 media persons.

The Media Centre has a press conference room, media briefing room, media lounge, cafeteria, high-speed Wi-Fi Internet, mobile toilet and air conditioning facilities for the people in the Media Centre.

Among the facilities available for the media persons, proper arrangements for laptops, photocopiers, printers, continuous refreshments and food have also been made available. Two nine-foot-long and 16-foot-wide LED TVs have also been installed at the Media Centre for the convenience of the media persons to watch Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha.

Transport facility for journalists between Lucknow and Ayodhya

Transport facility has also been made available between Lucknow and Ayodhya for the media persons coming for coverage in Ayodhya Dham on the day of Ram Lalla’s consecration. Under this facility, seven buses will depart from Lucknow for Ayodhya at an interval of every 15 minutes from 4.30 AM on January 22. These buses will also drop the media back to Lucknow after the conclusion of the programme. Bus timetables, mobile numbers of coordinating officers, etc have been made available to the media with details.

Live telecast of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha programme

Extensive arrangements have been made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharati for the live telecast of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Doordarshan will telecast the entire event live in 4K quality on DD News and DD National channels.

Talking to the media in this regard, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Shri Apurva Chandra, said that on January 22, 2024, the programme will be telecast live through 40 cameras of Doordarshan. Doordarshan will share clean feed of the event in Ayodhya with ANI and PTI on January 22, 2024, he added.

Health facilities available at Ayodhya Dham

In order to provide adequate and quick medical facilities to the people in Ayodhya Dham, information about medical aid and other health facilities in Ayodhya is available on the websites of the local administration and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Many teams from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi are present at various places in Ayodhya Dham to provide medical facilities to the people in case of emergency. Bhishma Emergency Response Facility has also been set up by the Government of India in Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and associated events.

Arrangements for smooth traffic management in Ayodhya Dham

As part of the arrangements for smooth traffic in Ayodhya Dham, Uttar Pradesh, Traffic Police and Mappls MapmyIndia have together ensured that the journey to Ayodhya is smooth, safe and hassle-free. Under this system, route closures, traffic redirections, and many other traffic updates can be known in real time with the free Mappls app so that people can travel smoothly.