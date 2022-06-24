In Pics | BTS V struts across airport as he leaves for Paris Fashion Week; BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum to also attend Celine’s Show

Seoul: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is a fashion icon. He always ends up making headlines for his airport fashion and that is exactly what happened as V was seen leaving for Paris.

[📸PHOTOS] Taehyung arrived at airport for departure to Paris' Celine Fashion Week (5) [source: k-media] pic.twitter.com/v61eK13h3h — BTS PICS FOLDER 📁 (@btspicstwt_) June 24, 2022

Taehyung is flying off to France to attend the Paris Fashion Week. Actor and friend Park Bo Gum will also be joining him at the event. They are going to attend the Celine Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show. As per the reports by Newsen, there is also an arrangement for a private plane for them.

The two will be going as special guests for the brand, Celine which is endorsed by Blackpink member Lisa. The fashion event will be on June 26.