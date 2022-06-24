Akshay Kumar Sends ‘Best Wishes’ To Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu & Anil Kapoor Ahead Of JugJugg Jeeyo Release 

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sent his best wishes to team JugJugg Jeeyo on the release of the film on Friday.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle and is heard saying, “Aaj Friday hai, yaani theatre jaaneka din aur iss Friday release hui hai ek bhot badiya film, JugJugg Jeeyo, ismein actors bhi ek se badkar ek hai- Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar aur Apoorva Mehta ne isse produce kiya hai and the good news is it’s been directed by my friend Raj Mehta, music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, JugJugg Jeeyo.”

The actor captioned it: “Sending my best wishes, hamesha #JugJuggJeeyo.”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s video:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

</>

JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film revolves around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too.

On the work front, Akshay has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will feature next in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, Selfiee and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.