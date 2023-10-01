In just 14 Minutes: Vande Bharat Trains to Get Ready for Next Trip after Cleaning

New Delhi: Inspired by Japan’s bullet trains, the Vande Bharat Express trains will be cleaned after their trip and made ready for their next journey within 14 minutes.

The Central Government will launch the initiative named ’14-minute miracle’ on October 1.

The initiative will be launched at 29 stations including Chennai, Puri and Shirdi on Sunday. The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself will be present at Delhi Cantt station.

In Japan, under the 7-minute miracle initiative, the bullet trains are made trip-ready after cleaning in just 7 minutes.

Earlier, it took around 45 minutes to clean and to make Vande Bharat trains ready for the next trip. Now, the trains will have four well-trained cleaning staff in each coach. The cleaning will be done manually.

However, the ’14-minute miracle’ scheme is a part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, the Railway Minister had stated earlier.