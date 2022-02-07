In 2021, ADB Disbursed Loans Worth $4.6 Billion To India

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed loans worth record $4.6 billion to India in 2021, including $1.8 billion towards Coronavirus response.

“The Asian Development Bank committed a record $4.6 billion in sovereign lending to India in 2021 for 17 loans, including $1.8 billion for the country’s Coronavirus disease pandemic response,” the multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

Out of the total Coronavirus-related assistance, $1.5 billion was towards vaccine procurement and $300 million to strengthen primary health care in urban areas and the country’s future pandemic preparedness.