Impress Your Guests With Delicious Macarons

New Delhi: Macarons are delicate sandwich cookies with a crisp exterior. Each individual cookie is known as a macaron shell. You can flavour macarons in many ways, but this recipe is for plain macarons. They taste like sweet almonds– and they’re delicious! You can always have fun with different flavourful fillings such as vanilla buttercream, lemon buttercream, salted caramel, or chocolate ganache. Let’s check out the ingredients first.

Ingredients

for 30 macarons

MACARONS

1 ¾ cups powdered sugar(210 g)

1 cup almond flour(95 g), finely ground

1 teaspoon salt, divided

3 egg whites, at room temperature

¼ cup granulated sugar(50 g)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 drops pink gel food coloring

VANILLA BUTTERCREAM

1 cup unsalted butter(230 g), 2 sticks, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar(360 g)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons heavy cream

Preparation