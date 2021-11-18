Koraput: Revenue Inspector Held For Taking Bribe

Koraput: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested Revenue Inspector (RI) of Dudhari circle under Semiliguda Tehsil in Koraput district for demanding and accepting bribe.

The arrested has been identified as Khirabdi Tanaya Swain.

According to reports, the anti-corruption wing arrested the RI while she was accepting a bribe for granting Rs 10,000 ex-gratia to a beneficiary.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.