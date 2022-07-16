ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 17.
The ICSE class 10th result will be announced at 5 pm. Students can access the Digilocker app or SMS to view their ICSE Class 10 results.
The ICSE semester 2 board exams were conducted by the CISCE between April 25 and May 23, 2022.
The ICSE, ISE Term 1 examination result was declared by the Board on February 7, 2022. The examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted in November-December 2022.
How to check ICSE result once its out
- Visit the official results website of CISCE
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Select the course ICSE or ISC as required
- Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Check and take print out for future reference.
