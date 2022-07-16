ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 17.

The ICSE class 10th result will be announced at 5 pm. Students can access the Digilocker app or SMS to view their ICSE Class 10 results.

The ICSE semester 2 board exams were conducted by the CISCE between April 25 and May 23, 2022.

The ICSE, ISE Term 1 examination result was declared by the Board on February 7, 2022. The examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted in November-December 2022.

How to check ICSE result once its out