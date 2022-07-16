Inspector Snigdharani Suna Suspended With Immediate Effect

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police DG Sunil Kumar Bansal on Saturday suspended inspector Snigdharani Suna with immediate effect for gross misconduct.

Suna is the owner of a Maruti Ertiga, which rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Subarnapur district on July 12 killing three persons and critically injuring six others.

“Pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Snigdharani Suna, Inspector of Police, Sundargarh district is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct. During the period of suspension, she will remain under the disciplinary control of Supdt. of Police,Sundargarh,” an official order read.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Snigdharani was returning home after her duty in Puri for Rath Yatra when her vehicle hit auto-rickshaw ferrying labourers. While three labourers died on the spot, six are still battling for life.