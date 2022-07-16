Odisha SRC Asks Collectors Of Dists Issued Orange, Yellow Warnings To Remain In Readiness

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Saturday asked the Collectors of all districts issued Orange and Yellow warnings by the India Meteorological Department, to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality particularly water logging and landslide in hilly areas.

The Collectors have been asked to keep a constant vigil of low-lying areas and carry out dewatering wherever required including urban areas apart from closely monitoring the situation.

In its warning, the Odisha SRC has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea of Odisha coast and adjoining west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. “Under the influence of Low Pressure Area over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely off Odisha coast and adjoining west-central and north-west BoB during next 24 hours,”

The SRC also directed the Collectors to strictly implement advice for fishermen and submit a report on damages if occurred due to heavy rainfall.

As per the Special Bulletin and Evening Weather Bulletin issued by the IMD today, “The Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north OdishaWest Bengal Coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.”

“The monsoon trough now passes through Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast, Deesa, Sagar, Ambikapur, Jharsuguda, centre of Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north OdishaWest Bengal Coasts and thence southeastwards to Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level,” the IMD said.

The IMD has issued Orange Warning with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Khurda, and Puri. (valid up to 8.30 am of 17th July 2022).

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heavy rains may trigger landslides and mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Temporarily water logging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas and some damages to Kutcha roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses.

Keep arrangements for drainage of excess water.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(Be updated)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar.

DAY-3 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 18.07.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 19.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha, Gajapati, Ganjam and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.