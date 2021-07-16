Iconic Eiffel Tower Reopens After 9 Months; 10K Visitors Allowed Daily

Paris: The iconic Eiffel Tower, one of the French capital’s most notable landmarks, has reopened on Friday after nine months due to COVID restrictions.

This is the longest period in recent history that the attraction has been shut since the World War II.

The Eiffel Tower welcomed back visitors today after being shut since the end of last October due to coronavirus restrictions that were implemented during France’s second wave.

🇫🇷 Ça y est ! Après plus de 8 mois de fermeture je rouvre enfin mes portes. Quelle joie de vous retrouver 🤗 🇬🇧 That’s it ! After more than 8 months of closure I finally reopen my doors. It’s so great to see you again 🤗#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/T7hmz1wXGp — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) July 16, 2021

However, there are still Covid measures in place to guarantee the safety of the visitors coming to the so-called “Iron Lady.” The attraction will work at a reduced capacity of around 10,000 – significantly less than its usual 25,000 daily visitors. All visitors will be required to wear masks.

From July 21, only those with a health pass confirming that they are vaccinated, have tested negative for coronavirus or have recently recovered will be able to visit ‘Le Tour’.