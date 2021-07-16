Bhajan Samrat’s Statue In Cuttack Found Surrounded By Garbage Dumping Vehicles

Cuttack: Cuttack City is known for its traditional lifestyle and culture as most of the renowned artists of Odia film and music industry started their journey from this Millenium city.

The Silver City is also famous for late Bhikari Charan Bal, better known as Bhajan Samrat to the people of Odisha but the statue of this eminent personality, surrounded by the Municipality garbage dumping vehicles at Khannagar area of the city has irked the public.

Meanwhile, such eye-wrenching photographs of the place have pointed out the civic body’s work negligence.

The statue of the noted Odissi music Guru and singer was installed a few years ago and now it has gradually turned into a garbage vehicles’ parking place.