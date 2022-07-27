ICC ODI Rankings: Shikhar Dhawan Rises To 13th Spot

New Delhi: India batter Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have moved upward in the latest ICC ODI rankings, released on Wednesday.

While Dhawan moved up a place to the joint 13th spot, Shreyas Iyer has moved up 20 places to the joint 54th among batters.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj has got a place in the top 100 and is on the 97th spot. Siraj had figures of 2/57 in the first ODI against West Indies.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who both have been rested for the series against West Indies, have dropped a place each to fifth and sixth spot respectively.

For West Indies, opener Shai Hope is up three places to 12th.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has progressed two places to fourth after his 92 not out in the third match against England which was washed out by rain, ending the series at 1-1.

England pacer David Willey has moved up to the 23rd spot among bowlers.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Test rankings, Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique, who was declared man of the match for his second innings knock of 160 against Sri Lanka and has amassed 720 runs in his first six Tests, gained 23 slots to reach 16th position with a Pakistan record of 671 rating points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s scores of 119 and 55 against Sri Lanka saw him overtake Australia’s Steve Smith to reach a career high third ranking with a career best rating of 874 points.

Babar is presently top-ranked in both ODIs and T20Is and remains the only batter in the top 10 of all the three lists.