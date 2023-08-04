ICC fines India, West Indies for slow over-rate in first T20I

The International Cricket Council has fined India and West Indies for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba on the 3rd of August.

Both teams fell short of the minimum over-rate during their bowling innings in the first T20I encounter and have been handed fines.

India fell an over short during their bowling innings, leading to five per cent of their match fees being reduced. West Indies on the other hand fell two overs short, leading to a ten per cent match deduction in fees for their players.

The fines were in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences. According to the law, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell and India captain Hardik Pandya both admitted to the offence, meaning an additional hearing wasn’t required. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, along with third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.

West Indies emerged as the victors in the contest, defending a target of 150 by restricting India to 145/9. With the win in Tarouba, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The remainder of the matches are set to be played in Guyana and Florida.