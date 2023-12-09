Hyderabad hospital gives health update of KCR after hip replacement surgery

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday successfully underwent a Total left hip replacement surgery following a fall and a fracture on Thursday, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad said. A team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad performed the surgery.

Rao “has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement,” the hospital said in a health bulletin Friday night. He has “tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure,” it added.The hospital added that Rao has been shifted to a room after the surgery and was recuperating. The usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

He has been receiving routine post-operative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication. The plan for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition would be designed based on assessment on Saturday, the hospital said.

BRS leader Dasoju Srravan said the surgery went well. “He is absolutely fine, and we are hopeful that he will be discharged in three days,” he told news agency PTI.