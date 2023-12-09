Ganja seized
106 kg ganja seized in forest; peddler escapes

By Itishree Sethy
Koraput: Continuing with its crackdown against illegal drug traders, the Police seized ganja weighing 106 kg by conducting a raid at Totaput forest in Koraput district on Saturday.

Based on intelligence input, the police conducted a raid in the forest area and seized the contraband. However, the drug peddler has fled from the spot knowing about the raid.

 A manhunt has been launched to arrest the peddler who escaped from the spot. The peddler will be held soon, police said.

