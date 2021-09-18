Humiliated Three Times By Cong Leadership, Says Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

Chandigarh: After tendering his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh said that continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months led him to take such a step.

The Chief Minister made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, CM Amarinder said, “I feel humiliated.. this is the third meeting of MLAs… I have resigned. I spoke to the Congress president today morning and said I will resign today.” Future politics is always an option and I’ll use it at an appropriate time,” said Captain Amarinder Singh.

“I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today,” he said.

“Apparently they (Congress high command) do not have confidence in me and did not think I could handle my job. But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair,” he told media persons at the gate of the Raj Bhavan after giving his resignation letter to the Governor. “Let them appoint who they trust,” he remarked.

Captain Amarinder tendered his resignation, and that of the council of ministers, to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhavan shortly after 4.30 p.m., pre-empting what was widely being seen as a move to remove him from chief ministership through an emergency Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at 5 pm.