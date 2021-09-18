Physical Classroom Teaching In Colleges And Varsities To Commence From Sep 20

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday announced that the physical classes for UG First Year students will commence from September 20, i.e; Monday.

In a letter, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra directed Vice-Chancellors of all state public universities and Principals of all Government and non-Government degree colleges coming under the Higher Education Department to commence physical classroom teaching for 2020-21 UG First Year students (both 3 year and 4 year UG courses).

Hostels will reopen for the students from September 19 (tomorrow). All possible COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the hostels.

The department issued the following safety guidelines for commencement physical classes of UG First Year students: