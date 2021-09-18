Physical Classroom Teaching In Colleges And Varsities To Commence From Sep 20
Physical Classroom Teaching In Colleges And Varsities To Commence From Sep 20

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday announced that the physical classes for UG First Year students will commence from September 20, i.e; Monday.

In a letter, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra directed Vice-Chancellors of all state public universities and Principals of all Government and non-Government degree colleges coming under the Higher Education Department to commence physical classroom teaching for 2020-21 UG First Year students (both 3 year and 4 year UG courses).

Hostels will reopen for the students from September 19 (tomorrow). All possible COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the hostels.

The department issued the following safety guidelines for commencement physical classes of UG First Year students:

  • Teachers/staff/students residing in Containment Zones shall not come to college/university
  • Face mask/face cover shall be mandatory
  • Frequent hand wash, sanitization shall be ensured
  • Social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, etc. If needed, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended
  • Spitting in campus shall be strictly followed
  • Respiratory etiquettes shall be strictly followed (covering mouth and nose by handkerchief while coughing/sneezing)
  • Self-monitoring of health and reporting of illness should be encouraged
  • There must be isolation room ready for any emergency
