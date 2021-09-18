Two Minors Drown In Phulbani Pond

Phulbani: Two minor girls drowned in a pond at Salikisitaguda village under Marlanga panchayat in Kandhamal’s Phulbani on Saturday.

According to reports, both the deceased minor girls aged around 10 years of the same village.

Both the girls were been to the pond for bathing. In the afternoon, their family members started searching for them as they did not return home. Later, the two were found dead in the pond and villagers fished out the bodies from the pond.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is on. A pal of gloom descended in the village soon after the incident, reports said.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in the village as well as near the pond to maintain law and order, reports added.