Huge International Drug Racket Busted In Delhi; 354 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 2,500 Cr Seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday busted a huge international drug syndicate and recovered about 350 kg heroin worth Rs 2,500 crores.

Police have arrested four people so far in the case.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Ghitorni in New Delhi and native of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Gurpreet Singh, and Gurjot Singh, both residents of Jalandhar in Punjab and Hazrat Ali, a native of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

“It’s a major achievement in our effort against international drug traffickers. We have seized 354 kgs. One of the four arrested accused is an Afghan national. One of from Punjab and one from Kashmir,” the Delhi Police said.

During a presser, Special Commissioner Neeraj Thakur said,”Police got information that Ahmed was involved in drug peddling in Delhi and other states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. This is one of the biggest consignment of drugs to ever be caught by the Special Cell and one of the largest drug syndicates to be exposed.”

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that Ahmed used to arrange chemicals for the gang while Ali was an expert in producing heroin from these chemicals. Police also shared details of few international drug peddlers with the concerned agencies after it was revealed that the entire drug racket was run by smugglers from Afghanistan and Europe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating an angle of narco-terrorism in the case. Interrogation of suspects is currently underway. In 2019, the Special Cell had seized 330 kg of such heroin in a multi-state operation.