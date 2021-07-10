Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal Takes Review Of Textile Sector Policies

New Delhi: After taking over charge of the Ministry of Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal made a maiden visit to the Office of the Textile Commissioner, Mumbai to review the textile sector schemes and their progress and suggested measures to speed up the implementation.

The Minister took review of the various schemes/activities implemented/undertaken by the Office of the Textile Commissioner, Textiles Committee, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd, Export Promotion Councils and Textile Research Organizations.

The Minster of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh, was also present in the meeting. Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary (Textiles) and Shri V. K. Singh, Additional Secretary joined the meeting from New Delhi through Video Conferencing.

During the course of his interaction, the Minister emphasized the need for close liasioning and co-ordination between the Government agencies and the local elected representatives for making a congenial atmosphere in implementing the various Government initiatives.

The Minister opined that the applications received under subsidy-oriented schemes should be processed in a transparent manner using automation keeping in view the broad objective of each scheme and necessary mechanism should be devised so that personal contact of industry and department can be eliminated and standardized process free discretion. Special dispensation for MSME to be done for recorded reasons.

For accelerating the progress of TUF scheme, he suggested that the major issues to be outlined and deliberations with the stakeholders including Banks may be arranged to resolve the issues once forever. He also suggested that formats for submission of Statutory Returns from industry may be simplified. He emphasized on rationalization and optimal use of manpower of Office of the Textile Commissioner and Textiles Committee.

The Minister highlighted the need for stepping up the productivity of cotton and necessary initiatives to be taken up with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Cotton Corporation of India to work out possibilities for providing kapas plucking machines to the cotton farmers through Start-ups established by way of availing Mudra Loan and special models to be developed for supporting small players. Shri Goyal emphasized the issue of elimination of child labour in the Textiles Sector and suggested to convene a meeting with stakeholders for making a strategic plan.

While reviewing the activities of export promotion councils, the Minister of Textiles suggested broad based industry interaction for developing country oriented comprehensive trade agreement. Also, develop Financial Instruments to have backstopping to industry, which are not subsidy focused and enable stable credit flow from banks through such a guarantee, added the minister.

The minister also emphasized the need for development of futuristic value-added products and its exhibition. He viewed the need for developing the technical textiles for use of wagon covers and optimal utilization of National Technical Textiles Mission to leverage our strengths and address market requirements.

He also stressed the need to brand Pashmina wool internationally. Further, he urged Textile Research Associations to become self-sufficient instead of depending on Government grants.

Addressing the media after the meetings, the Minister said that Textiles sector is the biggest employer as well as the biggest exporter. He said that the sector can play a very important role in fulfilling the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmer’s income, creating job opportunities for youth and enabling every Indian citizen to live a life of self-reliance and self-respect.